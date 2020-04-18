Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Her Sun-Kissed Skin In A Teeny Bronze Bikini

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio was a total smokeshow in her most recent Instagram photo, posing in a low-cut two-piece that emphasized her bronzed skin.

She modeled against a beaded curtain, reaching one arm up over her head, her other hand coyly playing with the beads. She jutted one hip out, making her body tilt in the sizzling image. She stared directly at the camera, squinting slightly in the sunlight and giving some serious bedroom eyes.

The metallic bikini showcased all of her curves, starting with her ample bust. The bikini top was ruched at the top and bottom, emphasizing her cleavage, which peeked out of the top. Her tanned, toned, and taut midriff was on full display, her enviable abs glinting in the sun. The top featured a cutout triangle in the middle, which sported several beads that matched the curtain.

The bikini bottoms rode dangerously low on her midriff and were tied together by tiny strings, one of which was done in a bow. The bow was also embellished with white beads.

Alessandra’s dark brown locks were parted in the middle. Her voluminous, caramel-highlighted tresses cascaded down her sun-kissed shoulders in messy, beachy waves. They ended just above her bust.

Alessandra opted to go mostly fresh-faced for the summery shoot, wearing a minimal amount of makeup and letting her natural beauty shine through. Her lashes were coated with black mascara. Her cheeks were contoured and brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout was painted a rosy red.

Her 10.3 million Instagram followers rushed to the comments section of the photo, eager to praise the star. While many responded solely with emoji, others shared lengthier messages.

“Bombshell,” complimented one social media user.

“Flawless,” wrote another.

“Looking unbelievable,” said a fan, adding two red hearts.

“You’re the sexiest woman in the world,” a fourth follower declared.

As of press time, the sizzling snapshot racked up more than 111,000 likes and over 620 comments.

As The Inquisitr has reported, the model has a knack for posting swimwear shots, particularly ones that show off her toned physique.

Prior to this sultry image, she shared a photo of herself wearing a black bikini, stretching out her body as the sun glinted and midnight blue waves rolled behind her. Her bust was emphasized in the tiny two-piece, and she nearly popped out of the revealing swimsuit. Additionally, she recently posted a photo sporting a crimson-colored one-piece, curving her body for the snapshot.