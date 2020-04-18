WWE News: Mandy Rose Responds To Superstar Calling Her A ‘Centerfold B**ch’

On last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Sonya Deville called Mandy Rose a “centerfold b**ch” and promised to make her former tag team partner’s life miserable moving forward. Rose has since responded to Deville’s insult, revealing that it hurt her feelings.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc, Rose posted a video where she addressed Deville’s scathing promo. According to the former Fire and Desire member, she’s used to being judged because of her looks, but assured Deville — and her other naysayers — that there’s more to her.

“I don’t know where I went wrong, I don’t know what happened along the way. I really don’t know why she feels like this, but it’s unfortunate. I just want to say that everything Sonya said tonight is — there’s nothing I haven’t heard before. My whole life, I’ve been called ‘Just a pretty face,’ or, ‘You’ll never amount to anything, you don’t really have anything to offer, but your looks.'”

Rose went on to say that her appearance has never defined who she is as a person. The superstar also said that she hopes that the WWE Universe understands this, and stated that it’s “a shame” that Deville feels that way about her.

Of course, Deville’s words should be taken with a pinch of salt. The former tag team partners are currently locked in a bitter feud on WWE television, after it was revealed on a recent episode of the blue brand’s weekly show that Deville tried to sabotage Rose’s relationship with Otis.

According to Deville, Rose’s infatuation with Otis is the reason why Fire and Desire never succeeded. Deville hoped that the pair would win the Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36, but they ended up becoming involved in the rivalry between Otis and Dolph Ziggler — which revolved around gaining Rose’s affection — instead.

However, Deville appears to be trying to add some realism to the feud by using insults that seem like they’ve come from a personal place. While it’s unlikely that there’s any real animosity between the former tag team partners, Deville is trying to use Rose’s modeling career against her.

Deville is also a former MMA fighter, which adds an interesting dynamic to the feud. In Deville’s eyes, she’s a legitimate athlete who has been overlooked due to Rose receiving all of the attention. Not only is the angle a perfect opportunity for Deville to become a breakout star, but it also allows Rose to be viewed as a more credible force in the ring.