Qimmah Russo Sizzles & Flaunts Curves In Two Sexy Looks On Instagram

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with a sexy update in which she rocked two very different looks, both of which showcased her curves to perfection. The photos were taken by a photographer, Mark Gumbs, who Qimmah made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

In both snaps, Qimmah posed in front of a solid green drop cloth that draped behind her and onto the floor underneath her. She rocked an athletic look for her first snap, in which she wore a pair of oversized basketball shorts in a pale blue hue, and a sports bra. The sports bra, which was a pale gray with a band of pink along the bottom, dipped low in the front, showing off a hint of cleavage. Her sculpted shoulders and toned stomach were also on display in the look.

She posed with her legs spread, and the loose fit of the shorts meant that the fabric slid upwards, showing off plenty of her toned thighs and calves. Qimmah added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a baseball cap atop her long platinum blond locks, and some white sneakers paired with white athletic socks. A basketball was positioned beneath one of her legs and she stared straight at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive expression.

Qimmah rocked an entirely different look for the second shot, and wore a skimpy red lingerie set that left little to the imagination. The bra showcased plenty of cleavage, and the bottoms were slung low on her hips, showing off her toned stomach. Qimmah added a pair of metallic strappy sandals to accessorize, as well as a small pair of angel wings.

Even her hair was completely different for the look, as she rocked long, dark tresses that cascaded down her chest and arms. She had subtle makeup on that accentuate her natural beauty, and her body looked incredible in the shots.

Qimmah’s fans absolutely loved the double update, and the post racked up over 21,500 likes within just 14 hours, including a like from Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino. It also received 397 comments from Qimmah’s eager fans.

“Wow! Both hot,” one fan said, including a heart emoji and flame emoji in the comment.

“Angel, definitely an Angel,” another follower said, referencing Qimmah’s caption.

“Gorgeous,” another fan added.

“That woman makes me fall in love,” another said.

Qimmah has been keeping busy engaging with her followers during the quarantine. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a tight workout ensemble that consisted of a sports bra and figure-hugging black leggings. In the caption of that particular Instagram update, she asked her followers how they were staying in shape during quarantine.