Devon Windsor Rides A Bike In A Revealing Yellow Bikini

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor sizzled in her latest Instagram upload, wowing her 2 million followers with a snapshot of herself riding a bicycle on the beach while wearing a yellow bikini.

The throwback image featured the model gliding on a bike with the dazzling cerulean ocean glinting behind her. Tall palm trees swayed in the breeze amid a brilliant blue sky, puffy white clouds swirling. The soft sand appeared to be flat and perfectly manicured, making for a smooth ride.

She stared at the camera seductively while her hands were wrapped around the handlebars, a wicker basket on the front of the bike.

Devon wore a sleeveless bikini top that featured a mock turtleneck. The top was emblazoned with mustard-colored swirls on a white background. The swimsuit bottoms, which matched the bikini top, rode up high on her hips, her belly button peeking out. The lower half of the bathing suit gave viewers a perfect side view of her derriere, hinting that the bottoms may have been a thong. Her tanned and taut midriff was on full display.

Her platinum blond hair whipped across her face in the breeze. Her tresses were styled in a deep part, and her windswept locks fell down her back in slight waves.

As for her makeup, Devon appeared relatively fresh-faced, choosing to let her natural, beachy beauty shine through. Her cheeks were a rosy red, and she seemed to wear a reddish-pink color on her lips. Her mouth was slightly ajar, her pearly white teeth sparkling.

In the caption of the photo, Devon revealed that she had just bought a bike and was therefore thinking about this older shot.

Her followers flocked to the comments section, eager to shower the model in praise, compliments, and many emoji.

At the time of this writing, the photo racked up more than 4,300 likes in just 40 minutes.

“Beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding a pink heart to their comment.

“Wow,” shared another follower, including a starry-eyed emoji.

Another social media user simply commented with multiple praise-hand emoji.

“A beautiful view,” shared a fan, punctuating their comment with a rose emoji.

As her followers know, Devon Windsor frequently shares snapshots of herself in swimwear. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Devon wore a bathing suit similar to the one in this photo, only that swimsuit was a cutout one-piece. She also posted a picture of herself wearing a white swimsuit that showed off her sun-kissed skin.