Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In Skintight Black Bodysuit

Instagram model Anastasiya Kvitko is shaking things up this weekend with a new Bang Energy drink video. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” loaded the new clip to her social media page on Saturday and it didn’t take long for her followers to go crazy over it.

For several months now, Kvitko has regularly created and shared new video clips to promote the Bang Energy brand. At this point, she knows exactly what to wear and how to frolic to generate a massive reaction from her millions of fans. By the looks of the early reaction to this new upload, she’s been quite successful once again.

The new video features a guest star, Kvitko’s adorable dog. She appears to be in a hotel room and her caption notes that she’s feeling Miami vibes as she prepares to drink the Miami cola flavor. Those who follow the stunning Russian model know she does tend to spend quite a bit of time in Miami and loves the area.

Kvitko starts out this new video by standing by a counter in the kitchen area. She pops open the can and shows it off before lifting it to take a long swig. After that, she prances around the room while drinking from the can and holding her dog.

For this video, Kvitko has her nails polished with a bright-red shade and she has her long, blond hair loosely cascading over her shoulders. She has a couple of bracelets on one wrist and a watch on the other.

What is really drawing everybody’s attention, however, is the model’s skintight, black bodysuit. As is often the case with Kvitko’s wardrobe choices, the garment is probably a size or two smaller than what she would typically wear if she weren’t going for a big reaction.

The bodysuit is backless as well as very low-cut in the front, and her busty assets are on full display. The model’s bodacious derriere was highlighted as Kvitko stood to the side at one point during the clip, and the curves of her extreme hourglass figure were impossible to miss.

In just the first hour after this new clip had been shared online, it had been viewed nearly 172,000 times. Fans liked the video around 20,000 times and posted more than 500 comments in that first hour as well.

“U are looking adorable and lovable in black hun…the jumpsuit is defining ur curves perfectly and infact u make the dress look adorable,” wrote one of the model’s fans.

“Baby you drive me crazy you are so beautiful and hot nobody compares to you,” declared someone else.

Kvitko is always confident and oozes sex appeal in her Instagram posts, leaving fans practically speechless in her sultry, revealing ensembles. This new video looks like it will amass an insane volume of views and it looks like it’ll be leaving people anxious for more.