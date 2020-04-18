Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Curvy Figure In Bra & Leggings

Ashley Alexiss added a sexy snap to her Instagram feed on April 17, where she flaunted her killer curves in a two-piece set. The model’s latest update has only been live on her page for under a day, but that has not stopped her 2.1 million followers from flooding it with praise.

The hot new shot captured the model in a gym where she stood in profile. It looked like she just took part in an intense workout as beads of sweat could be seen dripping off of her figure, making her skin glisten. Ashley stood on padded gym flooring, and at her was a black wall and a weight rack that was filled with dumbbells. She looked picture-perfect in a coordinating workout set that did her curvaceous body justice.

The top of the Boston-born beauty’s outfit featured a red bra that fit snug on her chest. The back included a racerback design, gathering in the middle and leaving plenty of the model’s tanned shoulders and arms exposed for the camera. The piece did not seem to provide a ton of coverage, and a hint of her bust was visible from her side profile. Its tight white band sat snug on her ribs, drawing attention to her curvy midsection.

The bottoms were just as hot with a pair of black capri yoga pants that highlighted the 29-year-old’s round backside and thick thighs. Thanks to its high waistband, the pants nothing but favors to her bombshell figure. To complete her lower-half, Ashley added a pair of black sneakers with matching laces.

For the workout-chic look, Ashley slicked back her long, blond curls in a high ponytail, and her tresses fell to the middle of her back. Though she appeared to be in the midst of a sweat session, she wore a small application of makeup that included eyeliner and mascara.

The model, who recently sizzled in a cheeky black bodysuit, credited retailer Shefit for the sexy ensemble, giving her fans a promo code for 10 percent off. The hot new upload has already proven to be a hit, racking up over 35,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments. Most of her followers dropped a line to compliment the model on her smoking hot body.

“Thank you for showing. I hope everything’s all right with y’all have a great wonderful weekend,” one of Ashley’s fans wrote.

“I wanna try these leggings! Do they hold you in well? I’m a thicker girl and jog a lot. I wear fabletics, but I’m interested in these!,” a second follwer asked.

“Just ordered this morning!! So excited for it to come in! You look incredible,” one more admirer commented.