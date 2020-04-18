Chloe Saxon Lets It All Hang Out In A Revealing Black See-Through Fishnet Dress

Chloe Saxon went full bombshell in a revealing outfit for her latest Instagram pic on Saturday afternoon. The model showed off her hourglass figure while posing in her bathroom.

In the racy shot, Chloe looked like a brunette bombshell in a black fishnet dress. The dress fastened around her neck and was completely see-through. The sheer material left very little to the imagination while showcasing her colossal cleavage, toned arms, and shoulders.

The ensemble also clung tightly to her tiny waist and curvy hips while flaunting her flat tummy and killer legs in the process. Some of her tattoos could also be seen under the dress.

Chloe stood in a doorway with her hip pushed to the side and her hand on her waist as she wore a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the snap a white bathtub, sink, and mirror could be seen.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pic. The glam look consisted of mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner. She included dramatic pink eye shadow and darkened brows to make her eyes pop even more.

She gave her face an illuminated glow with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, under eyes, and chin, as well as pink blush on her cheekbones. She completed the look with dark lipstick on her plump pout.

Chloe’s 702,000-plus followers went wild for the photo. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 5,100 times within the first 30 minutes after it went live on the platform. Fans also shared their opinions by leaving over 115 messages in the comments section.

“You just get better and better,” one follower wrote.

“Do You always wonder around the house dressed like that?” another asked.

“You are so unbelievably beautiful and sexy Chloe amazing body gorgeous eyes sexy legs,” a third comment read.

“I hope you know how beautiful you are,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Chloe is often seen going scantily clad in sexy lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, and plunging tops. However, she’s also been known to dress up her flawless figure.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently delighted her fans when she rocked a stunning black dress with a red floral print while posing on her front porch. To date, that post has garnered more than 13,000 likes and over 300 comments.