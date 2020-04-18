Madi Edwards Looks Smoking Hot In A Tiny Tie-Dye Bikini

Madi Edwards is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The Australian model took to her account on Saturday to treat her 703,000 followers to a stunning new photo that added some serious heat to her page. The selfie was snapped through the reflection of a mirror hanging on the wall of a large room furnished with a bed, coffee table, and a small couch. Madi did not disclose the location of the luxurious space, however, she did not in the caption of her post that she was ready to go back.

Madi held her cell phone up by her head to snap the shot, effectively hiding her face but giving her audience a full look at her incredible figure. She wore a tiny two-piece from Frankie’s Bikinis in a trendy, white-and-brown tie-dye pattern that popped against her gorgeous tan and perfectly suited her killer curves. The set included a halter-style top with thin straps and a wide, plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The matching bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well. The swimwear provided coverage to only what was necessary so as not to violate Instagram’s nudity guidelines, leaving Madi’s toned legs well on display. Its thin, string waistband was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, drawing attention to the mode’s flat midsection and abs.

No accessories were added to the star’s ensemble, ensuring that all eyes remained on her flawless physique. Her platinum tresses were worn down and messily spilled over her shoulders and in front of her face. They also appeared slightly damp, indicating that she may have just come in from a pool or beach nearby.

Fans quickly showed Madi some love for the latest addition to her Instagram page. It has earned over 7,000 likes after just one hour on the platform, as well as dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“Literal dream girl,” one person quipped.

Another fan said that Madi was “body goals.”

“Nice abs,” a third follower remarked.

“Oh my goodness. So beautiful,” wrote a fourth admirer.

Madi often tantalizes her followers by showing off her figure in racy ensembles. Another recent share from the model saw her leaving very little to the imagination in a set of sheer yellow lingerie. That look proved popular as well, racking up over 24,000 likes and 250-plus comments.