Donald Trump Slams Nancy Pelosi: ‘An Incompetent Political Hack’

President Donald Trump attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday, calling the California Democrat “an incompetent political hack.”

As The Hill reports, Trump called out Pelosi over an appearance that she made on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The House leader filmed a segment for the show in which she showed off her large freezer filled with ice cream, calling it her way of bringing herself joy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Critics on the right immediately jumped on the piece, saying that Pelosi should be working to fund relief efforts for Americans impacted by the pandemic rather than talking about ice cream.

Trump joined in the criticism, replying to a tweet from Charlie Kirk calling Pelosi “shameful” with a message of his own.

“An incompetent political hack! Come back to Washington & take care of our great American workers,” Trump wrote.

Congress is currently battling over another stimulus bill to help ease the financial burden that the COVID-19 crisis has put on businesses and individuals.

Republicans have agreed to provide additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Funding program that was set up under the previous stimulus bill. But Democrats have stalled the bill, arguing that the program needs to be reformed and that there should be additional funding for states to go to hospitals and local governments.

They also want to add funding to programs aimed at helping low-income families.

Pelosi said that while she and Democrats want more money to help people, they want to be sure that people on the front line of the battle against the disease, such as nurses, EMTs, and firefighters, are supported by the new stimulus bill.

A spokesperson for Pelosi responded to Trump’s comment.

“Instead of trying to distract and divide, the President should focus on the public health crisis in front of him. As the Speaker wrote to her colleagues last week ‘The truth is a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility. A weak person blames others,'” Drew Hammill said.

Pelosi has been famously critical of Trump as well.

It’s not the first time that Trump has made the accusation that Pelosi and Democrats that they were failing to do their jobs. On Friday, the president claimed that Pelosi was away vacationing.

“She should come back and get this done. I don’t know why she’s not coming back. The fact is, she’s not doing her job and there’s nothing unusual about that for her,” he said on Friday.

Congress is currently on recess until May 4.