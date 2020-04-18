Stephen Moore Comes Under Fire From Critics For Comparing Coronavirus Protestors To Rosa Parks

Donald Trump adviser Stephen Moore came under fire from critics on Saturday after being quoted in an article by the Washington Post where he praised coronavirus shutdown protestors. In the article column, Moore said, “I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties.”

The comparison to Parks, and what many people called “missing the point” of what she did had thousands of social media users angered. Ida Bae Wells, a reporter for The New York Times Magazine, took to Twitter to lay out just why Moore’s words were so offensive.

“When people like Stephen Moore make comparisons to Ross Parks we should treat it as the cynical, calculated form of race-baiting that it is. Enslavers said they were in fact the slaves. Segregationists adopted Civil Rights movement language to fight policies to help black people.”

Wells went on to explain Moore and other conservatives use a single line in Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have a Dream” speech in order to try and pretend they are colorblind. She added Moore celebrates the legacy of Frederick Douglas because he was a Republican. Conservatives like Moore then go against – in Wells’ eyes – what Douglas had taught.

She continued Moore’s column was intended to evoke outrage. I was also meant to obscure the real racial and economic injustice going on in the country. She finished by making it clear she did not want anyone to take the column seriously and debating its merits wasn’t a good use of anyone’s time.

Tiffany D. Cross, a Resident Fellow at the Kennedy School posted a tweet of a video where she had faced off against Moore in a public forum while also asking the Trump adviser to “kindly stfu.” She then talked about the “MAGA crowd” was hurting the country and comparing people who were angry about public safety orders to Rosa Parks was a prime example of how.

Moore is carrying several different roles while the country tries to steer its way out of the coronavirus outbreak. He’s a member of a coalition of conservative activists who are working to try and convince governors to relax “stay-at-home” orders. He was also recently named to President Trump’s Committee to Re-Open America.

He claims he is not directly tied to the people who have carried out protests in states like Michigan and Minnesota. He did admit his group has offered legal help and advice on how best to carry those protests out.