Dr. Phil Tries To Clarify Controversial Coronavirus-Related Comments After ‘Ingraham Angle’ Appearance

Daytime talk show host Dr. Phil is trying to dig himself out of a bit of a hole he created earlier this week when talking about the current coronavirus pandemic. Thursday night, Dr. Phil appeared on the Fox show Ingraham Angle with Laura Ingraham to discuss the current shelter-in-place efforts. Now, he’s doing some backpedaling.

Dr. Phil said during his appearance on Ingraham Angle that the country has a lot of deaths from car accidents, swimming pools, and poverty, but the economy isn’t shut down over those. He shared that he feels the isolation coming as a result of sheltering in place is a public health threat, and he criticized the connections being made between coronavirus-related data and how big a public threat it is.

It did not take long for Dr. Phil’s comments to receive a lot of pushback across social media. Now, Us Weekly shares, he’s addressed his previous comments. On Friday, he did a Facebook live and acknowledged that he may have chosen poor examples during his earlier comments.

“Last night I said we as a society have chosen to live with certain controllable deadly risk every day, smoking, auto crashes, swimming and, yes, I know that those are not contagious, so probably bad examples,” Dr. Phil relayed.

Dr. Phil said that he fully supports the need for people to stay home at this point and he wants people to follow what their governors are asking him to do. He shared that what he meant to express is that there are real mental health consequences to the isolation people are experiencing now and he says he’s been consistently sharing these messages for the past couple of weeks.

The television host did say that he apologized if he offended people’s sensibilities. He also said he apologizes if people didn’t like his word choices.

Even with Dr. Phil’s attempts to clarify his remarks and stances on the current coronavirus situation, some of his followers posted critical comments.

“I was deeply disappointed with your comments. We do little or nothing because car crashes & accidents are not stealthy contagious viruses,” noted one person.

“Probably a bad choice of words???!? You’re playing semantics like the guests on your show,” criticized someone else.

“I’m glad I don’t watch your show any more- you can ‘walk it back’ all you want. You opened up Pandora’s box. You did more harm than good,” detailed another person who was unhappy with Dr. Phil’s original comments.

In less than 24 hours, Dr. Phil’s Facebook live post was viewed more than 140,000 times and shared almost 400 times. He received a lot of critical comments, but he also had a number of people supportive notes in the mix as well.

Was Dr. Phil’s clarification on his earlier comments enough? It looks like people are still more critical than not over what he said, and many will be curious to see if he tries to address this any further in the days ahead.