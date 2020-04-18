Abby Lee Miller Says She Is Regressing Daily Due To Inability To Get Physical Therapy

'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller has not been able to get proper physical therapy due to the pandemic.

In a candid Instagram post, Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller recently shared that she is regressing in mobility due to the fact that she is not able to get proper physical therapy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Miller has been in a wheelchair since April of 2018 but had been making major progress over the past year, according to Yahoo! News.

Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a rare type of cancer, in 2018. Doctors discovered the cancer while she was undergoing back surgery. While Miller was able to beat the cancer through surgeries and rigorous treatments, she lost her ability to walk in the process. Nevertheless, she was determined to regain her mobility and to be able to dance again. After many months of physical therapy she was nearing being able to walk without assistance. Unfortunately, her recovery has hit a standstill.

In her Instagram post, Miller shared an older video of herself joyfully walking out of the hospital with the help of a walker. While her steps are slow, it is clear by the smile on her face how excited the dance instructor was to take them. In her caption, Miller gave a shout out to medical professionals, particularly physical therapists.

“Flash back to the Friday I walked out of @casacolinahospital with a Physical Therapist by my side and my power wheelchair right behind me. Won’t try that at home – it takes doctors/ professionals/ a whole village to raise a #paraplegic. I’m regressing everyday wo [sic] proper #PT! Hope the wonderful pros at all the rehab facilities no how much they are appreciated!”

Miller’s post got a lot of attention online and was viewed over 100,000 times in less than 24 hours. Fans took to the comment section to urge Miller to stay strong and not lose hope during this time, reminding her that this struggle is only temporary.

“If anyone can catch back up to where you need to be its you Abby. Just a little bump in the road. Nothing you cant handle. Won’t be long now God willing,” one person wrote.

“Stay strong Abby,” another person commented.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the year 2020 has been a major turning point for Miller after several very difficult years. In addition to regaining her physical strength, she was also happy to show off her hair growth after losing it while undergoing chemotherapy. After months of wearing a wig, she is now showing off her real hair again.