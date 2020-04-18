Suzy Cortez Exposes Her Famous Derriere In Revealing Teal Lingerie

Suzy Cortez has spent the last 24 hours flooding her 2.1 million Instagram followers with a slew of sexy new photos, one of which captured her showing off her famous backside in its entirety. The snap was posted to her feed on Thursday and has since earned nothing but love from her fans.

The image appeared to be from a professional photoshoot and saw the Miss BumBum winner posing against a gray backdrop with her back toward the camera. She was propped up on her knees and turned her head over her shoulder, staring down the camera with a sultry gaze as she gathered her brunette tresses into a high ponytail with one hand.

Suzy showed some serious skin in the photo, as she was stripped down to nothing more than a teal teddy made of lace and mesh materials that boasted a very revealing design. The garment featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and was fastened tight around her ribcage to accentuate her fit physique. The lingerie was also a scandalous thong style that left Suzy’s sculpted legs and bodacious derriere completely exposed. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

To complete the barely-there look, Suzy added a pair of black patent leather boots with a pointy toe and stiletto heel. She also sported a pair of diamond stud earrings that provided just the right amount of bling and wore a full face of makeup to accentuate her striking features. The application included a cranberry red lipstick, dark blush, dusting of highlighter, and thick coat of mascara.

In the caption of her post, Suzy wrote in her native Portuguese that fans could enjoy some of her “best content” on her website, however, many seemed content with the Instagram post alone. It has accrued over 26,000 likes since going live to her feed yesterday afternoon, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the sizzling upload.

“Exquisite,” one person wrote.

“Amazing shot,” another fan remarked.

“She has the perfect body,” a third follower commented.

Others filled their notes with emoji to express their admiration for Suzy’s tantalizing look, with many opting for the flame, peach, and heart-eyed emoticons.

This is hardly the first time that Suzy has shown off her curvaceous figure in a racy ensemble on her Instagram page. She recently took to the platform to share a photo of her walking on the beach in a white tank top and impossibly tiny pink bikini bottoms. Fans went wild for that post as well, awarding it more than 14,000 likes and 127 comments to date.