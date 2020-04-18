WWE News: Will Ospreay Opens Up About Discussions With CM Punk, Wants A Match Between Them

CM Punk recently stated that he’d consider an in-ring comeback if the match involved John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan or Will Ospreay. The latter was a surprising choice as he isn’t a WWE performer, though he is one of the biggest names in wrestling outside of Vince McMahon’s company. Since then, fans have been wondering if a match between Ospreay and Punk is on the cards, and now the New Japan Pro Wrestling star has shed some light on the matter.

As quoted by 411 Mania, Ospreay was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, and he opened up about the potential match between him and “The Straight Edge Superstar.” According to the NJPW star, he has been talking to Punk behind the scenes, but revealed that the pair of them haven’t discussed a match.

Ospreay was recently tagged by Punk in an Instagram post, the pair of them started talking from there. However, Ospreay also said that a match could still happen when the current COVID-19 situation calms down, so never say never. At the time of this writing, though, there has been no interaction between the offices of either individual.

“I just want to put it out there, there has not been one thing said. There’s not been him contacting my office. There’s not been my own office contacting his office. There’s not been one thing said, there is nothing said, there is nothing in the pipework. But if I can make it happen, I will bend over backward and fold myself in half to make it happen.”

Ospreay also revealed that if a match were to happen, he’d like it to be in NJPW. He also believes that it’s possible, as Chris Jericho competing for the company in recent years shows that NJPW has a lot of international appeal. Ospreay also cited Punk’s infamous “pipebomb” promo from 2011, in which he teased joining NJPW after his WWE contract expired.

Ospreay also said that he assumed Punk was done with wrestling. After leaving WWE, “The Straight Edge Superstar” appeared to resent the business and want no part of it moving forward. Since becoming an analyst for WWE Backstage, however, he appears to be more open to a return if the circumstances are right for him.

Vince McMahon, meanwhile, reportedly doesn’t want to work with him ever again. If Punk ever does return to the squared circle, it probably won’t be as a member of the WWE roster.