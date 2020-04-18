Denise Richards’ Husband Aaron Phypers Reportedly Does Not Believe The Rumors Regarding Her Alleged Affair

Denise Richards' husband is reportedly not buying the reports of an affair with Brandi Glanville.

Denise Richards has been facing rumors of an alleged affair with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star and former friend, Brandi Glanville, for the past several months but according to a new report, her marriage to husband Aaron Phypers has not been impacted by the reports at all.

While Phypers has not yet shared a statement publicly in regard to the reports currently plaguing his wife, an insider said days ago that Phypers does not believe Richards had an affair with her co-star.

“Denise and Aaron are going really strong despite all of the rumors and stories,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life on April 16. “Aaron doesn’t believe the rumors for one second.”

According to the source, Richards is ready for the series’ new episodes to play out so that she can finally get her side of the story out after staying quiet, at least for the most part, in regard to the rumors thus far.

While Richards did say on Instagram that she and Phypers didn’t have an open marriage, as had been reported, she hasn’t said much else and from the looks of the sneak peeks at the remaining episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it’s hard to say if she ever confronted the rumors head-on during filming. In fact, in some scenes, it seems like both Richards and her husband have avoided all questions about her alleged romance with Glanville.

Still, the source said Richards “can’t wait” for the viewers to see the truth and said she’s glad to get her side of the story out there once and for all.

The insider went on to say that Richards was quite disappointed by the way in which her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mates seemed to side with Glanville in regard to her claims against her.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Richards has maintained that her marriage with Phypers has been quite solid in the midst of the ongoing rumors regarding the nature of her relationship with Glanville. In fact, during a March interview with Entertainment Tonight, Richards suggested her marriage hadn’t been at all impacted by the affair reports.

“I have a very solid marriage and my husband… we just rise above it,” Richards explained, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

Richards and Phypers tied the knot in Malibu in September 2018 and the following year, their ceremony aired on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.