Sarah Houchens Displays Gym-Honed Physique In A White Top & Tiny Panties: ‘Refuse To Sink’

Sarah Houchens wasn’t shy about showing some skin in her latest racy Instagram upload. She flashed her gym-honed curves while celebrating hitting over 800,000 followers.

In the sexy snap, Sarah looked smoking hot as she rocked a white crop top with red trim. The shirt was knotted in the front and flaunted her toned arms, flat tummy, and rock hard abs. The garment boasted an anchor print on it, prompting the model’s caption, where she revealed that she refused to sink.

She added a pair of tiny red panties to the ensemble. The lingerie hugged her curvy hips tightly and gave fans a peek at her round booty and killer legs. Her tiny waist was also on full display in the shot.

She posed with her body turned to the side and her back arched. She raised both of her arms above her head to grab at her hair as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Sarah wore her long, golden locks pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. She pulled the straight strands away from her neck with her hands.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look included thick lashes and black eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to draw even more attention to her eyes.

Her bronzed skin was accentuated with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose and under eyes. She completed the look with pink lip gloss.

Sarah’s followers wasted no time showing their love for the post. The photo racked up more than 5,700 likes within the first hour after it was published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section, leaving over 150 messages for her to read.

“Looks like you’re well anchored,” one follower stated.

“Good morning Sarah! Happy weekend beautiful! I hope your day is as bright as your beautiful smile! Enjoy your day..take care dear!” another comment read.

“Looking fabulous,” third social media user gushed.

“Wow what a doll,” a fourth person wrote.

Sarah is known for giving her followers tons of fitness motivation when she showcases her toned figure in ensembles such as tight workout gear, barely-there bathing suits, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah most recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she rocked a bright red lingerie set while posing in bed. To date, that pic was garnered more than 14,000 likes and over 290 comments.