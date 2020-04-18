Kayla Moody Flaunts Her Curves In A Sheer Top, White Thong & Pink Thigh-High Socks

Kayla Moody let it all hang out in yet another racy ensemble for her most recent Instagram photo on Saturday morning. The model flashed her curves while wishing her followers a good morning.

In the sexy snapshot, Kayla looked like a total smokeshow wearing a sheer white crop top. She had the shirt pulled up high on her chest to show off her underboob. She also donned a pair of white thong panties, which did little to cover her round booty.

She added a pair of pink thigh-high socks with white stripes on them to draw attention to her killer legs. Kayla’s toned arms, flat tummy, and curvy hips were also on full display in the NSFW photo.

Kayla laid on a bed made up with white blankets for the photo. She posed with her backside towards the camera and one hand behind her for balance. She placed her other hand on her hip and looked back at the lens with a seductive expression on her face.

Kayla wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look for the pic. The application consisted of mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner. She included smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows to add even more definition to her eyes.

She gave her face a warm glow with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She completed the glam look with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Kayla’s 701,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the photo. The post earned more than 13,000 likes within the first three hours after it was uploaded. Fans also flooded the comments section, leaving over 360 messages.

“Literally the best pic on IG,” one follower wrote.

“Waking up to that wow,” remarked another.

“Stunning beautiful as usual,” a third social media user stated.

“Good morning gorgeous. You look absolutely stunning,” a fourth person gushed.

Kayla is no stranger to going scantily clad in her online photos. She often flaunts her eye-popping figure in tiny tops, barely-there bathing suits, and racy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a blue crop top that could hardly contain her ample bust, and a pair of minuscule Daisy Dukes. To date, that snap has raked in more than 16,000 likes and over 370 comments.