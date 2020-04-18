Stephanie Sanzo Flaunts Chiseled Physique In Olive-Green Sports Bra And Black Shorts

Stephanie Sanzo served up a new helping of workout inspiration for her close to 2 million Instagram followers on Saturday via her latest post on the social media platform.

In the shared snapshot, the Australian fitness trainer showed off her chiseled physique in an olive-green sports bra and a pair of black shorts. She appeared to have been in a gym when the photo was taken as she was pictured posing next to a weight rack. Stephanie flexed her biceps in the shot the camera a faux grimace. She wore her blond hair in a messy low ponytail and accentuated her eyes with neutral-toned eyeshadow paired with black liner. The only accessory she wore was a black watch seen on the wrist of her right hand.

In her caption, Stephanie shared a quote by American philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson about taking personal responsibility for one’s destiny. She then encouraged her fans to live their lives the way they want to without being fixated on what others think.

The post has been liked more than 35,000 times, as of this writing and over 500 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, more than one of Stephanie’s supporters called her an inspiration.

“You inspire me soooo!! I would love to show you my transformation and how far I have come!” one person wrote.

“Omg yes you are goals,” a second person wrote.

Others responded to the message in Stephanie’s caption, with some sharing their admiration of the quote she shared.

“Love this caption and something i have been working on recently too,” a third person wrote. “You look as great as ever Steph…”

“I am obsessed with this caption and your figure obviously!!!!” a fourth gushed.

Stephanie responded to several of the comments, thanking her fans for their kind words.

This isn’t the first time that Stephanie has used a photo of her enviable figure to inspire her followers. In a previous Instagram post, she shared a snapshot of herself in a gray crop top and shorts alongside a caption about workout motivation. In it, she encouraged her fans to create and stick to a workout routine instead of relying on “inspiration.”

“The truth is you are not always going to feel inspired,” she wrote. “Instead – create a routine that supports your goal and give yourself the task of executing it daily.”

The photo has been liked more than 55,000 times and over 900 Instagram users have commented on it.

