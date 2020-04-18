‘General Hospital’ Actress Takes To Twitter To Defend Herself After Character’s On-Screen Antics

The young character of Charlotte Cassadine is causing quite a bit of chaos in Port Charles these days. Unfortunately, it looks like some General Hospital fans have been giving actress Scarlett Fernandez a hard time over her character’s antics and the young girl took to Twitter to address the situation.

Charlotte’s latest dirty trick was to sneak a snake into Violet’s birthday party. It ended up in Ava’s purse and spoilers tease that this will cause a lot of chaos in the week ahead. Charlotte also seemingly caused Jax to fall at Kelly’s recently and not long ago she cut up a photo of Sasha as well.

Friday evening, after the snake episode aired, the 10-year-old actress tweeted about the reaction she is receiving from some viewers. Scarlett noted on Twitter that it makes her sad when people seemingly can’t tell the difference between acting and real life.

Scarlett didn’t call out any specific people or responses that prompted this tweet. However, the meaning was pretty clear. It seems she’s been getting some online hate from show fans attacking her personally when she’s just playing a mischievous character and following the scripts the writers provide.

Nicolas Bechtel, who plays Spencer and has shared screentime with Scarlett, was quick to respond to her tweet. Unfortunately, he signaled that she probably should get used to it, although he clearly meant this in as supportive a way as possible.

Despite the fact that the General Hospital actress has received some online hate for Charlotte’s trickery, Scarlett also received a lot of love in response to this tweet.

“Makes me sad and mad. Please ignore the haters. You are doing a great job. You are very talented. Thank you for bringing Charlotte into our soap lives,” wrote one viewer.

“You are awesome Scarlett! You play sweet girl and naughty girl so well!!! You are a great actress!!!” shared another fan.

“Makes me sad that adults feel the need to attack an actress, especially a child actress for what is written to be performed. You are talented and beautiful! YOU ARE AWESOME,” praised someone else.

“You are a beautiful, smart young lady. You are so awesome playing Charlotte. She has become one of my favorite characters on GH. Please know your fans love you and stand behind you,” was the supportive comment coming from a different fan.

General Hospital spoilers hint that there will be a lot of talk about Charlotte in the days ahead and concern over her antics. These upcoming developments are even said to include Charlotte’s father Valentin realizing that he might be causing more harm than good in trying to maintain custody of her. All of this may prompt more criticism from fans, but it looks like Scarlett also has plenty of viewers who love her acting and have her back.