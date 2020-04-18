Hannah Palmer Flaunts Cleavage In Tight Pink Dress

Hannah Palmer delighted her 1.5 million Instagram followers with a triple-photo update that showed her clad in a tight pink dress. The sizzling new upload was added to her feed on April 17, and so far, fans have been loving the sight.

The first image in the set showed Palmer posing front and center, gazing into the camera with a half-smile. The bikini model did not use a geotag on the post, but in her caption, she mentioned that the photos were taken in Las Vegas. Palmer skipped out on many other details as well, including whether or not the images were throwbacks, but with the new social distancing standards that were put into place around the country, it can only be assumed that the snaps were taken before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to most outings.

The model looked picture-perfect, rocking a light pink dress that clung to every inch of her hourglass figure. The piece appeared to be made from a silky material and boasted a deep “V” neckline that showcased ample cleavage. Its thin straps sat on her shoulders, and the color of the garment was a great complement to her tanned skin. The second photo captured Palmer posing in a slightly different manner and wearing a big smile.

Her third image included the best view of her outfit while she was photographed alongside a friend. In that pic, Palmer’s bombshell figure was on full display in the tight dress that hit well above her knee, showing off her trim stems. Its formfitting nature also helped to show off her tiny waist as well as her curvy hips.

Palmer styled her long, blond locks with an off-center part, adding loose curls that made her tresses voluminous. She also included a full application of makeup to make her striking features pop. Her defined brows framed her large eyes, and she used a few coats of mascara to elongate her lashes. The model, who recently sizzled in a white string bikini, contoured her cheeks with blush and highlighter, completing her look with a light pink gloss.

The photo set has proven popular among her fans so far, with followers double-tapping the post over 74,000 times while flooding it with 700-plus comments — most of which focused on Palmer’s figure.

“Lady, you are so beautiful,” one fan complimented alongside a few red heart emoji.

“Woah you are absolutely breathtaking,” a second Instagrammer raved, including a few flame emoji.

“Love the photos and dress girl beautiful as ever,” another admirer chimed in.