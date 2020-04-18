Alexis Clark Shows Off Stunning Curves In Tiny, Black & Pastel Bikini For Sexy Instagram Bikini

Alexis Clark turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post on Saturday morning. In a sultry new video on her feed, the model frolicked around the beach in a black and pastel-colored bikini that left very little to the imagination. The video was a promotional clip for Bang Energy, so Alexis used a can of the beverage as a prop.

The video showed Alexis standing in the sand beside a palm tree as the stunning, blue ocean water rolled onto the shore behind her. In the distance, across the water, a line of tall buildings could be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down on Alexis and bounced off her radiant skin. She looked better than ever in her swimwear, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Alexis’ look featured a triangle-shaped, black bikini top with bright yellow, pink, and blue fringe hanging off the edge. The minuscule fabric did little to cover her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. In addition, a fair amount of sideboob and underboob were on display.

Alexis’ flat, toned tummy was fully exposed between the top and a matching, U-shaped thong with colorful strings. The center of the bikini was black, while small panels in pink and blue lined the sides. The front of Alexis’ thong remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high and accentuated her hourglass figure. In addition, her long, lean legs were on full display.

Alexis did not add any accessories to her outfit, but she did rock a subtle face of makeup. Her glam included dark contour, bright highlighter, and pink lipstick. She wore her long, blond hair down in messy waves, which blew in the breeze.

The video opened with Alexis walking towards the camera from the water, shaking her curvy hips the whole way. She took a few sips of her drink and played with her hair. In another scene, the model posed on her knees with her back arched in a way that showed off her figure. She later stood once more and tugged at her bikini top, exposing even more skin.

Alexis’ post garnered more than 5,000 likes and nearly 100 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“The girl of my dreams, omg so hot and beautiful,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“You have a spectacular body,” another user added.

Alexis always knows how to drive her fans wild. Last week, she posed on her knees in front of the sea as she rocked a cheeky one-piece that showed off her round booty, which her fans loved.