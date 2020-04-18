Meg Kylie Flaunts Insane Body In Plunging Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms

Meg Kylie took to her Instagram page to post a sexy snapshot that had her fans drooling. The Australian model published the pic on Friday, April 17, and showed her flaunting her killer physique in a flirty crop top and bikini ensemble.

In the new picture, Meg was snapped enjoying the day, just outside her house in Australia. She was sitting on a cushioned sofa, posing with her upper body leaning backward, head slightly tilted, as she looked straight into the camera. Her arms were on her side and her legs together. The bright sunshine enveloped her body and made her flawlessly tanned skin glow.

The 23-year-old sizzled in a white crop top made of a cotton fabric that featured a plunging neckline that displayed a generous amount of her decolletage, as well as a unique design with a wrap-around style and extra-long straps tied around her slim waist. The crop top’s length was that of a bra with lots of skin exposed along her toned midriff. The ruched hem provided a sweet vibe to the skimpy piece.

She sported a pair of white bikini bottoms that boasted a scoop waistline that flaunted her taut tummy. It had high leg cuts that helped accentuate her curvy hips and lean thighs.

To keep the focus solely on her skimpy ensemble, Meg decided to wear only a few accessories, such as a thick silver-colored chain choker, a dainty pendant necklace, a pair of big hoop earrings, and a ring. However, she opted for a glamorous makeup application that consisted of darkened brows, warm-toned eyeshadow, several coats of mascara, a light dusting of blush, glowing highlighter, and colored lip gloss.

She dropped a single smiling face with halo emoji in the caption of the post and tagged her wig sponsor, Freedom Couture, in the photo. Some of her fans asked her in the comments where her outfit was from, and she revealed it was from Fashion Nova.

Like her previous posts, the latest social media update also went viral. Within the first 24 hours of being posted on Instagram, the snap gained more than 19,900 likes and 236 comments. Her comments section was filled with compliments and gushing messages from fellow influencers and admirers.

“I like your top! You are so sexy in it. I love how the sunlight hits you perfectly,” an admirer commented on the post, adding three red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Pure beauty. I would love to self-isolate with you,” said another follower.

“It’s Pocahontas with a sinful body,” added a third Instagram user.