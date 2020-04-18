WWE News: Seven More Names Reportedly Released By Company

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, six more names appear to have been released from WWE, having been removed from the Performance Center’s roster page.

Kassius Ohno is the most notable name to be cut. However, according to the report, it’s unknown whether he’s been released or furloughed. While he was still an active member of the NXT roster, he has spent the past couple of years working behind the scenes. Therefore, he may have been classified as an employee, and could be brought back once WWE starts running live events again.

Ohno was mainly used as an enhancement talent on the black-and-gold brand when he did wrestle, and he’s also a veteran who’s arguably entering the twilight stages of his in-ring career. While his experience has been beneficial behind the curtain, company officials might view him as replaceable due to his age and lack of momentum as an onscreen performer. However, should he return to the independent circuit, he’ll be a sought after talent.

The other names will be less familiar to WWE fans, as they had not been featured on television during their short tenures with the company. The superstars in question are Mohamed Abdelfattah, Marcos Gomes, Faisal Kurdi, Edgar Lopez, Hussain Aldagal and Yifeng. These names appear to have been outright released since they served as wrestlers.

The six developmental stars were fairly new additions to the WWE roster. While their lack of television time probably made them surplus to requirements in the eyes of company officials, they were being tipped for big things. Kurdi and Aldagal, for example, were hired after WWE established a multi-million dollar relationship with Saudi Arabia, when the company appeared to be keen on building stars from the Middle Eastern country.

WWE appears to be focusing on trimming the developmental roster now, following the mass exodus of several main roster superstars and employees earlier this week. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Taynara Conti, Tino Sabbatelli, Cezar Bononi, and Mars Wang have also been released, with more names expected to follow in the coming days.

Sportskeeda also reports that the developmental talent who have been cut will be able to wrestle for other promotions in 30 days. Main roster superstars, meanwhile, must still adhere to the 90-day non-compete clause that’s been commonplace for years. Some fans and pundits wondered if this rule would still apply given the circumstances surrounding these releases, as the world faces economic uncertainty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.