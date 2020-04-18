Megyn Kelly Says ‘It Was Awful’ Telling Her Son That His Music Teacher Had Died Of Coronavirus

The former Fox News personality said her son cried when she gave him the news.

Megyn Kelly is still in mourning following the loss of her son Edward Yates’s music teacher Don Sorel to the coronavirus. In an interview with People, the former Fox News personality recalled how difficult it was for her to deliver the news to her son after it had initially seemed like Sorel was recovering.

“I’m in the middle of this joyful moment with Yates and [her husband] shows me the [news] and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, what am I going to do? Am I going to ruin this moment? But he’s got to know. We have to tell them because all the boys are Zooming and they’re all on this group text where they text every 2 minutes. There’s no keeping it from him,'” Kelly recalled thinking.

Kelly said that she and her husband Douglas Brunt sat Yates, 10, down after they found out that school had been canceled the following day out of respect for Sorel’s passing.

“It was just awful,” Kelly said of delivering the news to her son.

Kelly said that both she and Yates teared up during the conversation.

“I couldn’t get it out without crying, and then he cried. We held each other,” she said.

The TV personality said that the next day, instead of holding normal school, the kids held a Zoom meeting to remember Sorel. She also said that Yates’s teacher said the teachers had done the same thing earlier in the day to share memories of their former colleague.

Our son Yates’s music teacher died yesterday of COVID-19. Don Sorel made Yates look forward to going to school, made him love music; all of the kids adored him. Telling Yates was awful. Pain for us is one thing; pain for one’s child is in a different league. RIP, Mr. Sorel. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 8, 2020

Kelly shared that her son and his classmates all had memories of how Sorel had made them love music, and how he’d made them laugh. He was able to make the kids laugh at themselves, even when they made mistakes. She said that his death left her confused and distressed because there was nothing that she could do to help.

Initially, the school had updated parents on Sorel’s condition, saying that he was out of the ICU and feeling better. At that point, Kelly thought that the music teacher was likely to recover from the virus. Kelly said the news of his death came “suddenly.”

The former Today host said that they wrote a note to Sorel’s widow, and explained that when she sat Yates down, he initially believed that the news about his music teacher would be good because the last update had been positive. The host had to break the news that Sorel had died, and she said that she and Yates were both grieving and confused because of the news.