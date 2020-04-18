Mike Pence Reportedly Warned Senate Democrats That Donald Trump Won’t Stop Tweeting To The American People

Sen. Tim Kaine had pressed Pence on Trump’s calls to 'LIBERATE' states amid coronavirus restrictions

Vice President Mike Pence reportedly warned Senate Democrats during a phone call that President Donald Trump would not stop tweeting to communicate with Americans, per Politico. This report comes as the president is criticized by opponents for what they perceive to be an incitement to violence within said tweets.

On Friday, Trump shared a series of tweets calling for residents of Minnesota, Michigan, and Virgina — all states with a Democratic governor in place — to “liberate” their states from stringent lockdown measures put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As Vanity Fair reported, the calls from Trump to encourage protests came less than one day after he had claimed that it was up to governors to decide when their states would start to roll back some of the restrictions put in place to slow the virus.

There had already been a small but growing number of protests from demonstrators pushing back and calling for states to start allowing businesses to reopen. This was met with resistance by governors like Virginia’s Ralph Northam, who Vanity Fair writer Bess Levin claimed “dismissed Trump’s tweets as the ravings of an online troll.” Northam said that he was too busy worrying about the virus waging a biological war on the state to worry about what Trump was saying.

It does not appear that Pence will do anything to curtail the president’s communications. As the report noted, Senate Democrats questioned the vice president on a phone call on Friday, and Levin interpreted Pence’s reported comments to mean that “Trump will continue to send batsh*t anti-social distancing tweets, deal with it.”‘

Politico claimed to have knowledge more details of exactly what transpired on the call.

“Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) pressed Pence on Trump’s Twitter feed at the end of the call, asking why the president was trying to incite division by tweeting ‘LIBERATE’ Virginia, Minnesota and Michigan and aligning himself with protests in those states over their lockdowns. Pence said the administration is working with governors but that the president will continue to communicate with the American people as he always has.”

Many Democratic governors have joined Northam in pushing back publicly against Trump and his pressure to reopen the economy, at odds with their own estimations. Washington Governor Jay Isnlee released a statement on Friday after Trump called for protesters to “liberate” their states, accusing the president of encouraging illegal and dangerous acts. As Inslee noted, many states are not even close to reaching the guidelines set in place by Trump’s own administration regarding when they could start to roll back their restrictions.