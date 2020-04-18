Kindly Myers Rocks Lingerie On Bed: ‘Really Good At Being Really Bad’

Fans woke up to a sexy little Saturday treat from Playboy model Kindly Myers. The blond bombshell has been teasing followers with NSFW shots that show her in lingerie and bikinis, and her latest upload had the same theme.

The April 18 upload captured Myers hanging out at the foot of a bed. She did not specify a location in the geotag of her post but instead plugged OnlyFans.com. The “Professional Smokeshow” looked to be in a bedroom, perched upon a twin bed with brown sheets and a vintage white headboard. The walls were painted in a taupe hue. The model rested her leg on an upholstered bench that was decorated with several pillows. Posing in profile, Myers looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare. For the photo op, she opted to slip into a sexy lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her trim figure.

The piece featured a white mesh material down the back, tucking into her bottom and accentuating her tanned booty and muscular legs. It secured in the back with two satin straps, drawing further attention to her fit back and arms. The high-cut sides offered a glimpse of Myers’s slim midsection as well as one of her dark ink tattoos.

The front and middle of the garment also boasted a see-through mesh material — showing her bronze skin underneath. No detail was spared, and the piece was adorned with beautiful pink and green floral accents. Myers opted to skip out on the accessories, ensuring that the focus would remain on her killer figure. In her caption, she cheekily wrote that she was really good at being bad.

The Kentucky native appeared to have just woken up, with her long, blond locks swept back from her face and spilling messily over her shoulders. The look called for her usual application of glam, including defined brows, shimmery eyeshadow, eyeliner, and thick black mascara. The model, who recently stunned in a pink bikini, added another element of shimmer with highlighter on her cheeks.

The update has only been live on her page for a few minutes, but it’s earned the blond beauty a ton of attention from her fans, amassing over 2,000 likes and 70-plus comments.

“You are not bad, my heart tell me that every day,” one follower commented, adding a few black heart emoji.

“‏Cute sexy girl,” a second devotee added along with a few flame emoji.

“You look so beautiful and very sexy babe,” another admirer chimed in.