Dua Lipa Celebrates 50 Million YouTube Views For ‘Break My Heart’ With Cardigan & Miniskirt Ensemble Pics

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to celebrate the number of views her latest music video for “Break My Heart” has achieved. She attached two photos that are taken on the set of the music video and the British singer looks nothing short of stunning.

The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper stunned in a long-sleeved pink cardigan with gold detailing. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage which she accessorized with a number of gold necklaces. Lipa paired the ensemble with a white miniskirt which wasn’t visible in the photos. However, in the video, she was captured standing up from head to toe. Underneath, she put on black tights and rocked the outfit with a pair of white heels. Lipa put on various different rings and sported her wavy shoulder-length blond and brunette hair down for the occasion. She applied a red lip, pink-and-white checkered acrylic nails, and black mascara to complete the look.

In the first shot, the “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress was photographed close up in front of a red backdrop. She sat behind a circular granite table with sauce bottles placed on top. Lipa placed both hands on the table and looked over to her right.

In the next slide, the image was taken further back. Lipa crossed her legs underneath the table as well as her arms on the surface. She continued to look over to her right with a pouty expression.

For her caption, she thanked fans for listening and watching her new music video and revealed that “Break My Heart” had gathered in more than 50 million views on YouTube.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 435,000 likes and over 2,200 comments, proving to be popular with her 42.9 million followers.

“I’m so proud of you,” one user wrote, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“Love love love Future Nostalgia. It made me happy,” another devotee shared.

“I LOVE YOU OH MY GOD,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Dua, you look gorgeous and simple, this look is nicely done,” a fourth admirer commented.

Since the release of her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, Lipa has been gracing the covers of numerous magazines. For Elle USA, she did a photoshoot where she stunned in a number of eye-catching images.

For one part of the shoot, the “New Rules” hitmaker didn’t opt for any clothing and covered herself with a large multicolored Moschino couture guitar. She sported her wavy blond and brunette shoulder-length hair down and opted for a fairly natural makeup look.