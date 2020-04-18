Jessica Nigri Flaunts Curves As Sexy Version Of Wario In Latest Instagram Update

Cosplay model Jessica Nigri thrilled her 3.9 million Instagram followers on Friday with a new five-photo set that saw her dressing up as a sexy version of the villainous character Wario from Nintendo’s iconic Mario video game franchise.

While all the five images featured Jessica wearing a yellow-and-blue Wario hat, a reddish-brown wig, prosthetic ears, and a pair of white gloves with the character’s “W” logo in blue, she changed things up in each of the photos, rocking two outfits that showed off her curves in different ways.

In the odd-numbered snaps, Jessica rocked a yellow bra and purple panties, staring flirtatiously at the camera in the first shot as she posed sideways and showcased her round booty. The third photo featured the so-called “Queen of Cosplay” holding her right breast with her right hand and the brim of her hat with the other as she put her cleavage and her flat tummy on full display. It wasn’t clear, however, whether she was wearing the same sheer white tights she wore in the other four images.

The model placed both of her hands on her breasts in the fifth snap, drawing further attention to her bust as she kneeled down in a Bambi pose.

The even-numbered photos saw Jessica swapping the underwear combo for a yellow crop top and purple shorts, with the former item of clothing boasting a deep neckline that also helped her flaunt much of her cleavage. Quite notably, she left her shorts unbuttoned in the second picture to show off a bit of her right hip.

In the fourth snap, Jessica appeared to pair her shorts with purple suspenders, using her right hand to tug on the right strap and placing her left arm over a pile of yellow Question Mark Blocks from the Mario series.

In her caption, Jessica referenced Wario’s signature laugh and asked her fans to choose which of the photos they liked the best, wrapping up by crediting photographer Martin Wong for the shoot.

The new update has proven to be quite popular among Jessica’s Instagram fans, as it has garnered close to 170,000 likes and gotten almost 1,000 comments in the 21 hours since it was posted. As expected, many of her followers seemed to have a hard time deciding on their favorite picture.

“All of the above. They all look good,” said one admirer, adding a thumbs-up emoji.

“The fifth makes me giggle for some reason. Absolutely stunning,” a second fan remarked.

“Beautiful cosplay, have a wonderful weekend,” a third person commented.

Just days before the new post, Jessica sizzled in another set of snaps credited to the same photographer, as she uploaded a pair of images where she flaunted her figure in a plunging black sports bra and camouflage pants.