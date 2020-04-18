Queen Elizabeth Will Scale Down Her Birthday Celebrations Due To Coronavirus Concerns

There will be no gun salute to honor the queen's 94th birthday.

Queen Elizabeth is removing much of the usual pomp and circumstance from her birthday celebration this year. The monarch, who is set to turn 94 next week, has asked that the gun salutes which are usually a part of her birthday celebration be canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns, People reports. The queen’s birthday is usually celebrated with the firing of army cannons at Royal Parks in central London and elsewhere.

A source told People that the queen wanted to forgo all of the special measures that are usually taken to celebrate her birthday. She reportedly didn’t think the celebrations would be appropriate, given the lockdown order that is currently in effect across the United Kingdom. The magazine is also suggesting that this may be the first time in the history of her reign that the special salutes have not taken place.

Any messages or phone calls between members of the family will be kept private, but it is expected that there will still be a social media post wishing the queen a happy birthday. Although the celebration is likely to be much smaller than in a typical year, these arrangements are reportedly in line with the queen’s wishes.

The queen’s official birthday celebration of Trooping the Colour in June has also been canceled in response to the virus. At the moment, there are no plans for any sort of alternate celebrations of the queen’s birthday.

Both Elizabeth and Prince Philip are currently residing at Windsor Castle outside of Buckingham Palace, where the risk of catching the coronavirus is slightly smaller. The U.K. has been under lockdown since March 23, and it has been extended through at least May. According to Johns Hopkins, there have been more than 115,000 cases of the virus in the U.K. as of Saturday morning, making it the sixth most infected country in the world.

Queen Elizabeth has taken several steps to address the unique crisis that her country is facing as a result of the virus. She made a rare, unscheduled televised address earlier this month designed as a morale boost for the British people.

“Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it. We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again,” the queen said in the address.