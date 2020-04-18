Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Curves In A Magenta Mini Dress

Reality television star Larsa Pippen stunned her 1.9 million Instagram followers with one of her recent updates, a throwback shot that showcased her hourglass physique. In the picture, Larsa wore a mini dress from the brand Oh Polly, and she made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Larsa didn’t include a geotag in the post that specified where the shot was taken, but she perched on the edge of a modern white bathtub with a chrome faucet. The bathroom was entirely done in white, making the bold hue of Larsa’s dress pop.

Larsa’s mini dress featured a low-cut neckline that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, and she bent forward slightly, accentuating her cleavage even more.

The look was crafted from a silky fabric that had a bit of a sheen to it, and the dress hugged her curves as she posed for the shot. All the way down the front of the dress, there was a unique closure detail that added a seductive vibe to the look.

The hem ended just a few inches down her thighs, showing off plenty of her toned legs. The photo was cropped part of the way down her calf, so not every inch of her legs was visible, but there was still plenty for her fans to love in the sizzling shot.

Larsa’s long locks were parted in the middle and they tumbled down her chest and back in voluminous waves. Her beauty look featured soft pink tones that looked stunning against her skin, and her eye makeup hues accentuated her gorgeous eyes. She rocked a nude lip with a glossy finish that looked stunning, and she stared directly at the camera in the sizzling snap.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy update, and the post racked up over 15,000 likes within just 18 hours. It also received 196 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“You look so fabulous,” one fan commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another fan said, including two flame emoji in the comment.

“You are so stylish and beautiful,” another added.

“Those were the days. We’ll be dressing up again soon enough!” one fan said, referencing the caption that Larsa paired with the shot.

While her latest snap was a throwback, Larsa has been keeping her followers updated on her quarantine activities by sharing plenty of sizzling snaps taken at home. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa showcased her voluptuous body in a figure-hugging gray set from the online retailer PrettyLittleThing. While the look covered up all of her skin, the tight fit meant that her curves were still on full display.