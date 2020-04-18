Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Will Have ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Bridesmaids And Groomsmen In July Wedding

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett will have six members of the cast in their wedding party.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s upcoming wedding will be a star-studded affair, and not just because he’s a Hollywood producer.

In addition to including a number of famous faces on their guest list, the couple has welcomed not one, but six of their Vanderpump Rules cast mates into their wedding party, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Schwartz, and Katie Maloney.

During a recent appearance on People Now, Kent and Emmett opened up about who would be involved in her upcoming ceremony, which was postponed from their original date of today, April 18, noting that choosing Cartwright, Schroeder, and Maloney as her bridesmaids was a “no brainer.”

“We’ve all become super close. We travel together, we have barbecues together, they’re like another extension of my family,” Kent explained of her decision.

Kent went on to say that even her selected three Vanderpump Rules co-stars had a feeling they would be chosen. In fact, Schroeder said during a cast trip to France, before Kent asked her to be a bridesmaid, that she was super excited to get to wear her bridesmaid dress.

Meanwhile, as Emmett spoke about the way in which he chose his groomsmen, he said that he’s simply bonded with the men over the past few years since meeting them through Kent and wouldn’t have felt right if he didn’t request that they be his groomsmen. He also noted that he asked Taylor right away and then later added Tom and then Beau.

According to Emmett, his Vanderpump Rules co-stars have become really good and really loyal friends of his.

Also during the interview, Kent and Emmett weighed in on the heartbreak they felt after having to cancel their big day as Emmett confirmed they would be doing “something” special on Saturday. However, at the point of the interview, they hadn’t yet decided what that special thing would be.

“We’re still going to celebrate I think and we’re going to do something special because we had talked about that day for like a year,” Emmett shared.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent and Emmett also addressed the possibility of having a televised wedding during the episode, explaining that because Kent is in a contract with Bravo and will be filming the ninth season of Vanderpump Rules at the time their wedding takes place, they may not have much of a choice when it comes to filming or not filming.