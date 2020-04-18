Quarterback Reese Mooney Gets Second Offer, This Time From ‘Childhood Dream School’, Nebraska

Dual-threat quarterback Reese Mooney began Friday without a Power Five offer on his resume. He finished the day with an offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a team he called his “dream school” in his Twitter announcement of the scholarship offer.

Mooney hails from Denham Springs, Louisiana, and is the second 2023 quarterback to get an offer from Nebraska. He’s also just the eighth player in his class the Huskers have officially offered a scholarship.

None of the recruiting services rank players that far out, so it’s hard to say where the young QB will end up rating against his competition. What is known is that in 2019, while playing for Denham Springs’ freshman squad, he put up numbers good enough to start drawing the attention of FBS programs.

Ryan Oliver of Youth1 reports he threw 24 touchdowns in his freshman season. Oliver said he managed to do that while standing in the pocket and on the move. Mooney is said to have a powerful arm and above-average accuracy, especially for his youth.

Still years away from having the chance to play college football, Mooney knows he has some developing to do, though also believes he’s improved his game.

“I love being a leader and being depended on; it’s exciting,” Mooney told Youth1. “[I enjoy] winning, playing with your friends, and trying to win for your town. I think I am learning the game more and starting to become a quarterback, not just a thrower. Being a quarterback is more than just throwing the football.”

While Nebraska is the first Power Five program to offer the quarterback a scholarship, the Huskers are far from the only FBS school to show some interest. Florida Atlantic was his first official scholarship offer, and he’s taken unofficial visits to several Blue-Chip schools.

Back when in-person visits were allowed, Mooney traveled to Florida State and Georgia last fall. He also took a visit to Arkansas State right before the NCAA announced actual visitors were no longer allowed.

One interesting aspect in regards to Nebraska’s offer to Mooney is that he has significant college skills in more than one sport. He also plays shortstop and committed to the Houston Cougars’ baseball team over the winter. The prospect has gone on record as saying he wants to see what kind of interest he draws in football compared to baseball. Having already taken a big hit in the loss of Avante Dickerson to Minnesota, the Huskers continued, attempting to build for the future with their attempt to sway Mooney.