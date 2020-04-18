Katelyn Runck Shows Off Fabulous Curves In Skintight, Strapless Dress

Katelyn Runck looked ready for spring in her latest Instagram update on Saturday. The model flaunted her fabulous physique in a strapless dress that hugged her every curve.

Katelyn’s dress was a sunny yellow color, and the ribbed, stretchy fabric clung to her body accentuating her hourglass shape. She wore the dress low, exposing a good deal of cleavage. To complete her outfit, she sported a pair of strappy beige heels.

The model’s post consisted of two photos and a video clip that saw her sitting on a bench outside a restaurant. In the caption, she wrote that she was waiting for takeout.

The first snapshot captured all of Katelyn’s body as she sat sideways on the bench facing the camera. Her legs were crossed as she leaned one arm on the back of the bench. She gave the camera a sultry look as her other hand rested on her knee. The pose accentuated her curvy hips and long legs. Her long hair fell down in loose waves over one shoulder.

In the second picture, Katelyn’s hair was pulled up in a messy ponytail. She looked at something off camera as she sat at a slight side angle. Her arms were down, showing off her shapely shoulders. Her cleavage was also on display as she sat with one hand on her knee.

The video clip showed Katelyn as she struck several different poses. It began showing her from a distance and then zooming in on her as she played with her hair in a flirty fashion. She then stood up and and ran her hands over her hips seductively. The model then turned and began to sashay toward the camera while looking off to the side. She stopped for a moment and put her hands on her hips before the clip ended.

Katelyn asked her fans which part of the post they like the most.

“All are absolutely beautiful,” one follower wrote.

Other admirers seemed to be too distracted to answer the question.

“Good morning beauty!!!! Always love seeing your posts! Puts a smile on my face,” a second Instagram user commented.

“Your beautiful pics always make me stop what I’m doing and enjoy,” remarked a third fan.

“Fabulous look. Can’t get eyes away from there,” joked a fourth follower.

Katelyn has a fabulous figure, and she does not seem to mind flaunting it in clingy outfits. Last month, Katelyn rocked another yellow dress that teased her cleavage with off-the-shoulder sleeves and low-cut neckline.