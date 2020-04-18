Rita Wilson Says It Was ‘Easier’ To Have Coronavirus At The Same Time As Tom Hanks

Wilson said she was glad that she and her husband were able to recover from the disease together.

Rita Wilson thinks that having the coronavirus at the same time as her husband Tom Hanks made it much easier for both of them to recover. In a new interview with The Guardian, Wilson said that the couple were able to care for each other because they were both sick with the illness.

“I think that having the virus at the same time made it that little bit easier. We were taking care of each other instead of having the pressure of taking care of one person and no one taking care of you or understanding that the person at home needs a break,” Wilson said.

Wilson also said that the timing of the illness allowed them to feel a great deal of sympathy for one another.

“We were fortunate we were in a place where we understood what the other was going through,” she explained.

Hanks and Wilson announced that they had been diagnosed with the virus in March, and said that they were both seeking treatment for the illness in Australia. Following several weeks of isolation in Australia, they returned to the U.S. to continue their isolation.

During their time in quarantine, Wilson told The Guardian that she and Hanks have stayed inside a watched a lot of old movies. Wilson also explained that doctors told the two of them that they were likely exposed to the virus by the same person. Nobody they know has tested positive for the disease, though, so how they caught it remains a mystery.

Even before they had tested positive, Wilson said that she was trying to be extra vigilant about not catching the disease. Social distancing guidelines weren’t in place in much of the world when she and Hanks caught the disease, but Wilson had already stopped shaking people’s hands and hugging. The actress said that she was wiping everything down as well, especially on her plane to Australia.

In a previous interview, Wilson also discussed the dangers around chloroquine, the anti-malarial drug that is being tested as a treatment for the coronavirus. Wilson said chloroquine had been used to treat both her and Hanks. Wilson acknowledged that her fever had gone down after she’d taken the drug, but wasn’t sure whether chloroquine was responsible. She also said that it had some “extreme” side-effects, and cautioned those watching the interview that they should not take the drug without understanding the risks that it poses, which include high levels of nausea, vertigo, and muscle fatigue.