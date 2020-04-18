Twitter Rules Donald Trump’s ‘Liberate’ Tweets Don’t Violate Coronavirus Specific Guidelines

After several complaints from various groups about the recent spate of tweets from President Donald Trump, Twitter ruled his “liberate” posts did not violate the social media platform’s coronavirus guidelines. A representative of the site reached out to the Washington Examiner and said the meaning behind the tweets was too vague to take action against.

“The use of ‘liberate’ in the Tweets you referenced is vague and unclear, and not something that allows us to reliably infer harmful physical intent,” the representative explained.

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Those who complained to Twitter about Trump’s tweets believed he was attempting to incite harmful physical intent. Some claimed the vagueness of the intent was the problem. He didn’t include what he meant with the “liberate” language, leaving it up to the citizens. Critics claimed people could infer he was talking about armed insurrection, especially when it came to Virginia.

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

In that tweet, Trump mentioned the second amendment. Those same critics pointed out the guidelines, put in place on March 18 do mention a “clear call to action that could directly pose a risk to people’s health or well-being.”

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

The call to action to liberate the states came a day after protestors took to the streets in various states to protest what they believe are coronavirus lockdown rules that are far too strict. The Examiner pointed out during Friday’s daily briefing, Trump said he agreed with the protestors that some of the states’ rules are too harsh.

Zach Gibson / Getty Images

During that briefing, he also said the protestors appeared to be responsible people, further lending support to groups who have defied various orders put into place since the coronavirus outbreak began. Chief among those orders is the need for people to congregate in groups of 10 or less.

Almost all states in the US have urged citizens to keep a six-foot social distancing buffer between one another.

After Twitter was notified of Trump’s tweets about liberating states, he did change his aim to other targets. That included several tweets attacking Nancy Pelosi for staying at home and staying inside rather than returning to Washington and “doing something.” He also spent most of the night retweeting one of his more prodigious supporters in Charlie Kirk who spent a good part of the evening leveling his own attacks against Democrats and Trump critics.

Friday wasn’t the first team Trump has been reported to Twitter for tweets people felt were violating guidelines meant to reduce bullying or personal attacks on the social media site. Twitter has long stated politicians have more latitude in that regard because of their need to also impart important information to their constituents.