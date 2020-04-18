Sunlight Quickly Kills The Coronavirus In Just 3 Minutes, New US Government Test Suggests

Scientists and health workers are cheering after a leaked government report claimed that sunlight is a powerful force that can kill the coronavirus. The news comes as the disease has killed over 154,000 people worldwide, with around 33,000 deaths in the United States alone.

According to Yahoo! News, researchers had long believed that the sun, as well as hot and humid temperatures, could have an adverse effect on COVID-19. However, the new study finally confirms the suspicions, bringing hope that the summer could alleviate some of the virus’s potency.

The study claimed that the risk of “transmission from surfaces outdoors is lower during daylight,” thanks to higher temperature and humidity conditions.

“Sunlight reduced infectious virus to undetectable levels after just three minutes of exposure to the solar equivalent of midday sun on a sunny day in the middle latitudes of the U.S.,” the report continued, referencing the summer solstice as an ideal day. Middle latitude areas in the country include New York City and Washington D.C..

“Sunlight destroys the virus quickly,” the briefing concluded.

In addition to sunlight, humidity also had a stark effect on the virus, and the report noted that it decayed substantially faster at great than 40 percent humidity.

In contrast, the virus remained on surfaces for at least 60 minutes without any effect when it was not exposed to sunlight or humidity.

Paul Morigi / Getty Images

The new study offers the hope that warmer temperatures and more sunlight in the upcoming summer months will help temper the spread of COVID-19. The virus first appeared in Wuhan, China, around December of last year.

However, scientists cautioned that this should not be a cause for disregarding other safety precautions and emphasized that social distancing procedures and hand-washing should continue despite the uplifting reports.

In addition, the Department of Homeland Security urged caution about jumping to conclusions as the study has not yet been formally published, adding that it was department policy not to comment on leaked documents.

“The department is dedicated to the fight against COVID-19, and the health and safety of the American people is its top priority” the DHS said in a statement.

“It would be irresponsible to speculate, draw conclusions, or to inadvertently try to influence the public based upon a document that has not yet been peer-reviewed or subjected to the rigorous scientific validation approach,” it added.

The new report is at odds with a recent statement from the World Health Organization, which claimed earlier this week that extreme temperatures did not have an effect on the virus, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.