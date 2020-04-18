Scheana Shay’s Vegas Twin Karrah Patterson Posts Powerful Message About Seeing Herself On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Scheana's mini-me made a cameo on the Bravo reality show.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay’s Las Vegas doppelganger posted a powerful message to Instagram after she was featured on the Bravo reality show while working at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

Karrah Patterson, a waitress at Lisa Vanderpump’s Caesars Palace bar, captioned a photo that showed her smiling while waiting tables at the Vegas hotspot. In the caption to the photo, the brunette beauty reflected on how much her life has changed in three years, and she pointed to the Vanderpump Rules cameo as one of the most “meaningful” moments she has experienced following a difficult journey.

Karrah wrote that three years ago she got out of an “abusive and toxic” relationship and packed up her car and headed West despite the fact that she didn’t have a job pr a place to live and didn’t know a soul.

The Vegas server revealed that while she hit plenty of obstacles along the way, she ultimately followed her dreams and found a new freedom. Karrah described her run-in with the Vandeprump Rules cast and crew as one of the “highs” she has experienced, but added that seeing herself on the show was meaningful because “it represents the possibilities life can hold for you when you choose yourself.”

For the “Mr. & Mrs. Schwartz, Take Two” episode of Vanderpump Rules, the cast flew to Las Vegas for the second wedding of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney. As Karrah was filmed waitressing at Lisa Vanderpump’s new Vegas restaurant, the rest of the cast immediately noted how much she looked, sounded, and laughed like veteran cast member and SUR waitress, Scheana Shay. The uncanny resemblance between LVP’s two employees was addressed multiple times in the episode.

At one point, Jax Taylor nearly jumped out of his seat as he told Karrah, “Oh my God, I thought you were Scheana for a second!”

Fellow Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder agreed as she compared the server situation to a Black Mirror episode and joked that she expected Karrah to hop on top of the bar and burst into song, and even queen bee LVP noted how much Karrah laughs like Scheana. Karrah eventually ended up sleeping with TomTom general manager Max Boyens, who is also one of Scheana’s short-lived boyfriends.

In a preview scene posted by Bravo, Scheana reacted to the news that Max hooked up with her doppelganger in Vegas.

“He hooked up with baby Scheana,” the SURver told boss Lisa Vanderpump. “We know she’s his type.”

Interestingly, Vanderpump previously teased that perhaps Scheana would want to work at her Vegas cocktail garden.

“I’m sure some of [the original cast] might want to work out there,” Vanderpump told Entertainment Tonight last year. “[Scheana] would be good because she knows how I do things. She’s worked for me for so many years. So, maybe she could go over there.”