Sam Smith Said They ‘Definitely Had’ Coronavirus Despite Not Being Tested

Sam Smith is pretty certain that they have had the coronavirus even though they weren’t able to get hold of a test to prove it. The 27-year-old believes they had the virus because of all the symptoms they had that pointed towards it, per Music News.

“I didn’t get tested but I know I have it. I’m just going to assume that I did because everything I’ve read completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I definitely had it,” the “Too Good at Goodbyes” hitmaker said.

Smith expressed that they started to get symptoms of the illness before the UK, his home country, was massively impacted. Within a week, their sister started to get the same symptoms as them.

Smith and their sister both self-isolated for three weeks in order to not spread the illness any further. The “Writings on the Wall” chart-topper didn’t want to risk anything as they have an older nan they wanted to protect.

“As everyone was kind of really on lockdown, that’s when I got over it, luckily.

Fortunately, they are now on the mend. However, Smith did admit that their illness did impact their creative flow.

During the first two weeks of their quarantine, they explained they didn’t want to sing their own songs and film it. They just wanted to walk around the house and sing other artist’s songs.

Smith started sitting in their living room singing along to backing tracks of old Corinne Bailey Rae and Stevie Wonder songs. However, a week later, they didn’t feel like singing for the time being.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands of people around the world, Smith has decided to not name their forthcoming album To Die For and plans to re-name the project.

Their album is ready to be released and will drop once the COVID-19 situation slows down.

“The tone of the song ‘To Die For’ in the title didn’t feel right. I have an album ready to go whenever this all calms down or whenever it feels right. There’s a whole record there to go.”

Another high-profile singer who has been open about the virus is Pink. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she and her son, Jameson, 3, were both tested after they were showing symptoms and the results came back positive. Two weeks later, they were re-tested, which came back with negative results. The “Don’t Let Me Get Me” songstress donated $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund and another $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund.