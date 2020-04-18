Nicole Thorne Looks Smoking Hot In Sheer Lace Teddy

On Saturday, Nicole Thorne thrilled her Instagram followers with an update that saw her showing some serious skin. Her post featured her flaunting her fabulous figure in a red, sheer lace teddy.

The lingerie featured ruffles on the sides of the legs, which drew the eye to her hips. The legs were also high cut legs, exposing the bare skin on her lower abdomen. The teddy also had a V-shaped floral panel down the front, which strategically covered her breasts and between her legs. The outfit had a low-cut neckline that teased a bit of cleavage. Two thin shoulder straps also went across her shoulders.

Like most of her posts of late, Nicole was in her home for the photoshoot. The update consisted of two photos and a short clip.

The first photo captured Nicole in an open area inside her house. A chair and table could be seen in the room behind her. She faced the camera, giving her fans a nice look at her body in the negligee. She held her hands close to her head while she gave the camera a sultry look.

The second picture was more from a side angle. Nicole stood in front of a mirror to give her fans a peek at her bare booty under the lace ruffle. The pose showed off her hourglass shape and the top of her toned thighs. The model placed one hand by her head while she looked at the camera.

The clip was a photo used with the “boomerang” filter, which showed Nicole playing with the ruffles on the nightie while twisting her body slightly. The clip was zoomed in, showing only part of her face.

Nicole’s makeup application included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were also contoured and she wore a matte rose lipstick. Her hair was parted in the middle, and it fell in loose waves down her back.

In the caption, Nicole said the teddy came from Fashion Nova.

The post got a lot of love from her followers.

“princess you have a perfect physique you are so sexy,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are literally the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen its goddess lvl [sic],” gushed a second admirer.

“You are looking amazing,” a third fan chimed in.

Nicole has been giving her fans plenty to keep distracted with on Instagram, modeling everything from bikinis to sexy dresses. Earlier this week, she wore another teddy that featured a wide, plunging neckline.