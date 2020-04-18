Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Wears Orange Sports Bra & Tiny Black Shorts For Workout Challenge Video

Kayla Itsines posts a variety of workout videos to her Instagram page that appeal to a wide range of abilities. On Saturday, April 18, the fitness trainer posted an exercise circuit geared towards beginner trainees that are interested in a lower body challenge.

The home workout consists of two circuits, each containing three different exercises. Kayla demonstrates each move in a separate video clip included in the post. The workout requires a dumbbell and resistance band but Kayla tells her followers that they can improvise with household items if the equipment is not available.

The first video begins with an introduction from the fitness trainer. She explains that the workout is a 10-minute beginner lower body challenge and then encourages her followers to get started. The first exercise is the goblet reverse lunge, performed for a total of 10 reps, five on each side. The next exercise is known as the hover and is held for 25 seconds. The third exercise is the side plank and hip abduction for 10 total reps, five on each side.

The second circuit begins with a series of squats using the dumbbell for a total of 10 reps. Kayla then moves on to glute kickbacks with the resistance band for 10 reps, five on each side. The final exercise in the circuit is the bent leg jackknife for 10 reps.

In the caption of the post, Kayla outlines each workout and the number of reps that should be completed for each. She writes that each circuit is performed for a total of five minutes and adds that her followers can go through the entire workout twice for an extra challenge.

