Kelly Clarkson Jokes About Drinking Wine While ‘Trapped’ At Home

The mom of two's opening up about how she's coping at home amid the outbreak.

Kelly Clarkson has opened up about how she’s coping amid the coronavirus outbreak as she spoke out about being “trapped” at home at her cabin in Montana alongside her husband, Brandon Blackstock, and their two children. The Voice coached joked that a little bit of wine has been helping her to deal with the difficult situation while she also got very candid about how, as such an extrovert, she’s struggling with not being able to be sociable and get back to her busy schedule.

Kelly made the confession while speaking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Today on April 16 as she admitted that her kids, 5-year-old River and 4-year-old Remington, aren’t exactly loving the fact that they still have to do schoolwork at home.

“Nine times out of 10, my kids are losing it because they have to do school, which is somehow a shock every day, as well as nap time,” Kelly shared on the NBC morning show per The Daily Mail, sarcastically adding, “It’s super fun.”

The star — who kept things casual and went makeup-free on the morning show — revealed that she’s been doing a whole lot of multi-tasking while hiding out at their Montana property.

The “Love So Soft” singer told the duo that she’s been serving as her family’s non-stop cook and cleaner while still working on her many other projects. She’s hosting new segments of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show and also continuing to help her team on The Voice, from home.

“It’s, like, it’s the most insane thing ever, honestly,” she said, joking that a little bit alcohol has been helping her to make it through the lockdown that has millions across the globe staying inside their homes.

“I drink a bit of wine,” the mom of two — who recently broke down in tears during an emotional moment on The Voice — then quipped, “but we’re hanging in there.”

Kelly also got very candid about her struggle to not be able to interact with people outside of her family as an “extrovert,” despite her putting on a big smile when she’s on TV.

“I make jokes and I smile a lot and everything… but it is a very hard thing for such an extrovert that’s used to living a schedule every day,” she shared.

“Just being trapped and not supposed to be around people is a very kind of damaging thing to your psyche,” Kelly added, noting, “it can be depressing, this kind of isolation.”

The star’s given fans a peak at her lockdown set up on her daytime talk show, and most recently let her adorable kids crash a video interview with her Trolls: World Tour co-stars Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake in a sweet moment that aired last week.