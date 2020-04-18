Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About ‘Embarrassing And Dumb’ Arrest In 2013

Reese is speaking out about her arrest for disorderly conduct.

Reese Witherspoon has spoken out about her arrest in 2013, which she described as being “embarrassing and dumb,” in a new interview. The Morning Show and Big Little Lies actress got very candid about the incident this week as she discussed her past run in with the police when she was pulled over with her husband Jim Toth and subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct.

Reese spoke about her arrest while chatting with fellow actress Jameela Jamil on her podcast, I Weigh with Jameela Jamil, on April 17 after the British star admitted that she found the way Reese handled the whole incident to be “refreshing.”

“You apologized and shamed yourself in a way that was so f***ing refreshing to me,” said, per People, telling the mom of three that she “loved” her public apology.

Reese then replied by admitting that she “did something really stupid” before calling it “so embarrassing and dumb.”

“But, you know what — [it] turns out I breathe air. I bleed the same way. I make dumb decisions. I make great decisions. I’m just a human being,” she said.

“We’re all just the same as each other and we’re all trying to find what our special skills are. My special skill is storytelling but that doesn’t mean I’m a special person,” Reese continued.

The actress then pointed out that having talent and being famous doesn’t automatically make someone a good person or any better than anyone else and noted that, in her family when she was growing up, the “big value” was knowing that you’re being a good person.

Reese’s candid words about the incident came amid the seventh anniversary of her run in with the police back in April 2013.

As People reported at the time, Reese — who recently shared and iconic 1990s throwback picture via her Instagram account — and her husband were pulled over after Jim was suspected of drink driving while in Atlanta, Georgia.

Reese was asked to stay inside her vehicle by the police officer, through she got out of the car and was then arrested for disorderly conduct. The moment was all captured on Dash Cam footage which was released to the public in which she could be heard asking the officer if they knew her name.

She later pleaded no contest and paid a fine of $213. Jim pleaded guilty to Driving Under the Influence and had to perform 40 hours of community service as well as attend an alcohol education program.

At the time, Reese issued a public apology for her behavior and said that she was “deeply embarrassed” about what she said to the police officer.

“I have nothing but respect for the police and I’m very sorry for my behavior,” she continued in the statement, adding that she had “clearly” had too much to drink.