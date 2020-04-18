Kate Beckinsale Claps Back At Troll Who Accuses Her Of Getting Botox In Response To Post About Cat Poo

Kate shared a horror story about her dog and her cats' litter box.

Kate Beckinsale dog-shamed her Pomeranian for doing something really gross, and she wasn’t having it when an internet troll tried to change the topic of conversation to her appearance.

On Friday, Kate, 46, took to Instagram to share a set of selfies with her 4.1 million followers. They were all close-up shots of the Underworld actress, and her pet pooch, Myf, was visible lurking around in the background of them.

The photos gave fans a clear view of Kate’s flawless, glowing skin. She was rocking a minimal amount of makeup, including vibrant yellow eye shadow, a light coat of mascara, and lipstick in a soft pink shade. She had her wavy brunette locks pulled up. In two of the photos, she was wearing a thin ivory top over a white tank top or sports bra. She appeared to be rocking a thicker shirt with an asymmetrical neckline in her third snapshot.

Myf was standing in the hallway in her first photo, and he was pictured in the living room in the second snapshot. His doggy bowls and Kate’s workout gear were sitting near the fireplace. The third photo was taken in a different room. Myf was sitting down, and he appeared to be staring at the camera.

In the caption of her post, Kate shared a horror story about Myf stealing a piece of cat poo from her two kitties’ litter box and moving his smelly treasure to the couch. According to the actress, she grabbed the piece of poo, not realizing what it was, and “joyfully” told Myf to fetch it as she tossed it.

One of Kate’s Instagram followers ignored her tale and decided to comment on her looks.

“Please stop getting Botox…you will so regret it later in life,” the critic wrote.

Kate clapped back by denying that Botox injections are the secret to her stunning skin. She also turned the internet troll’s words back on him.

“I literally don’t get Botox. Please hop off my dick you will so regret it later in life.”

Kate’s followers applauded her response.

“Your clap backs are the best,” one admirer enthused.

Kate also had a hilarious response to a fan who was musing about why dogs love to eat cat poo so much.

“Maybe they know something we don’t,” the actress wrote. “If this lockdown continues maybe I’ll try it and find some kind of nirvana.”

Kate’s pets often appear in her Instagram posts. She has four furry family members total, including two Persian cats, a bunny, and Myf. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of her kitties, Willow, was shown licking a large Cadbury Crunchie egg box in a video that Kate shared last weekend.