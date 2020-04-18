Casey Costelloe Flaunts Her Perky Booty While Wearing White Lingerie

Early Saturday night Casey Costelloe posted a steamy new pic to her Instagram page. In the snap, she channeled her inner bombshell while wearing white lingerie and standing in a field filled with tall reeds.

Casey wore a white unlined bra with a matching white thong. Her bra latched in back with a hook and eye fastener, and she accessorized it with an embroidered lace suspender. Her outfit included rose gold hardware and crystal mesh. She credited her outfit to Bras n Things, her lingerie set is called the Enchanted Lily.

For the photograph, Casey posed amid the reeds while facing away from the camera. She put one hand on her hip and looked over her shoulder back at the camera with a smoldering expression on her face, complete with sultry parted lips.

The skimpy nature of Casey’s panties helped accentuate the curviness of her booty. She also flaunted her toned back muscles and shapely shoulders.

The model pulled her touseled blond waves to the front, where they cascaded down her side. She kept her makeup to a minimal, focusing instead on making her bronzed skin glow in the low light.

Casey used bronzer to accentuate her cheekbones and dabbed highlighter into the dips and grooves of her face. She filled her lips in with matte pink lipstick and smudged her bottom waterlines with black eyeliner. It looked like she tried creating a luminous sheen of sweat across her face and body.

She tagged photographer Neil Dixon in her post but chose not to use Instagram’s geotag function to tell her followers where Dixon took the picture.

Within an hour of going live, Casey’s post earned more than 2,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated fan base. Fans excitedly flocked to her comments section to praise her shapely figure.

Dozens of fans expressed their thoughts on her picture via emoji instead of writing them out. Most people used hearts and flames to emphasize their feelings.

“You are very beautiful. I really like the caption, don’t look back, just look straight ahead. Stay safe and healthy. Have a great weekend,” wrote one fan.

“Wow stunning hot and sexy,” said a second admirer, adding two heart emoji to their remark.

“My Sat night just got a whole lot better. Absolutely stunning,” gushed a third user.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Casey shared a gorgeous snap of herself rocking a see-through crochet dress with a plunging neckline that showcased her massive cleavage and exposed her nipples.