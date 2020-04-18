Natalie Roser Sizzles In Curve-Hugging Red Swimsuit For New Instagram Upload

Natalie Roser added some scorching new photos and a video to her Instagram page via her latest upload to the social media platform. The blond Australian beauty rocked a curve-hugging red swimsuit that showed off her lithe hourglass figure. In the first photo, Natalie posed in front of a pool. With her golden locks swept over her shoulder, Natalie placed her hands behind her head and leaned over to one side, flashing the camera with her dazzling smile.

In the second snapshot, Natalie was joined by American bombshell, Elizabeth C, Turner. The Georgia native sported a red bikini, which was a stark contrast to Natalie’s one-piece. The two stood next to each other in the photo and Elizabeth placed her hand around Natalie’s waist. They both wore their hair down and each model’s blonde beachy curls fell past their shoulders.

Natalie was by herself in the upload’s final slide, a behind-the-scenes clip of her posing for the camera. During the brief clip, she’s seen prepping for the shot before she threw her hand into the air and struck a pose.

In her caption, Natalie explained that the photos were from a photoshoot for the Guess 2020 swimwear campaign. She called it her most favorite working day in her career thus far.

The post has been liked more than 18,000 times and more than 250 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans seemed enthralled by her physical beauty.

One commenter implied that her photos were helping them to cope with their corona-virus induced quarantine.

“Ow ow girl!!” they wrote. “You are killing these quarantine days.”

“At accent and body,” another wrote before adding a string of emoji to their comment. “My, god.”

A third remarked that the swimsuit reminded them of a popular television show from the 1990s.

“Reminds me of Baywatch,” they wrote.

And a fourth expressed a desire to be in a romantic relationship with Natalie.

“Do you have a boyfriend? I want a girlfriend…” they wrote. “I want a wife. I like you.”

Natalie is no stranger to rocking flattering swimsuits in photos shared to her Instagram page. In a previous video, she rocked a skimpy white bikini, as she gracefully ran out of ocean water.

“Yesterday was amazing! Run and a swim,” she wrote in the caption. “Australia has never looked so beautiful.”

The photo has been viewed more than 130,000 times and mire than 450 Instagram users have commented on it.