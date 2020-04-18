Cosplay Model Liz Katz Rocks A Sexy Disney Princess-Inspired Outfit Complete With Tiara

Liz Katz treated her 1.2 million Instagram followers to a late-night surprise in the form of a sexy pic of herself wearing a Disney Princess-inspired outfit, complete with a jeweled tiara.

She appeared to be channeling Belle from The Beauty and the Beast based on the coloring and design of her yellow lingerie. It looked like it might have been inspired by her iconic yellow dress from the animated film. Liz sat near a stained glass window, which lends itself to a possible Beauty and the Beast theme.

The model sported a ruched yellow off-the-shoulder dress with hugged her body tightly. She yanked down the top past her breasts to put them on display, and suggestively posed by placing her elbows over her chest while cupping the back of her neck.

Aside from the tiara, Liz accessorized with full-sleeve satin gloves, sheer thigh-high black tights, and heeled black boots. With her legs spread, Liz flashed her followers a view of her black panties.

She set up the camera a few feet in front of her while she sat on her knees on the dark-stained hardwood flooring. Liz chose not to geotag her post and did not say where she took the picture, but it looked like it might be in a room of her house.

A Disney cosplay wouldn’t be complete without styled hair, and Liz opted for a sophisticated half-up and half-down look. She curled her blond hair and pinned the top layer of her locks and left the rest down. She created a small poof near the crown of her head to place the tiara.

To accompany her elegant curls, she skillfully applied a light layer of makeup. Liz used blush to make her cheeks look rosy and filled in her lips with pink lipstick and gloss. She used white eyeshadow and matching eyeliner to make her eyes look soft and finished with a little mascara.

In her caption, she teasingly asked if anyone wanted to watch late-night Disney.

Liz’s admirers poured into her comments section to praise her sultry look. In less than an hour of going live, her post racked up more than 21,900 likes.

“Hottest woman to ever live,” raved one admirer, using two heart-eyes emoji and three weary emoji in their comment.

“I think you might be cooler than Princess Leia?…” wrote a second person.

“Only If it’s beauty and the beast,” said a third user.

Liz previously rocked a sexy Harley Quinn cosplay.