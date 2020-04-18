Kiki Passo Slays In A Cleavage-Baring White Crop Top For Latest Steamy Instagram Share

Kiki Passo returned to her Instagram account on Friday night to share another stunning update with her fans. She showed off her sexy style while revealing to her followers that she was hoping to look “snatched” in the pics.

In the racy post, Kiki looked smoking hot in a white crop top. The garment boasted puffy sleeves and a low cut neckline to flaunt her toned arms and abundant cleavage. She added a pair of high-waisted jeans, which put her tiny waist, flat tummy, and rock hard abs on full display.

Her tan lines were also visible in the snaps. She accessorized the look with layered gold chains around her neck and a gold bracelet on her wrist. She also rocked a studded blue belt.

In the first photo, Kiki leaned against a nearby wall. She had one hand resting at her side while the other came up to her head to run her fingers through her hair. She had her body turned to the side and her back arched as she wore a sultry look on her face. The second shot featured the model’s face close up while she gave a smoldering glare into the camera.

Kiki wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in voluminous waves. The straight strands fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shots. The application included mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner. She wore pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to further define her eyes.

Her bronzed skin was complemented by the pink blush on her cheekbones and a glimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She completed the glam look with soft pink lipstick.

Many of Kiki’s over 1 million followers couldn’t get enough of the photos. The post garnered nearly 50,000 likes within the first nine hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section, leaving more than 530 messages.

“Second pic of you is the prettiest picture I’ve ever seen,” one follower stated.

“Beautiful and elegant lady lord who shines the brightest star of the sky in her eyes,” another wrote.

“You are stunning and very sexy lady,” a third social media user gushed.

“You are one of the most beautiful women on Instagram,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her sport racy ensembles. Just last week she posed in a revealing black bikini while calling herself the “underboob queen.” To date, that snap has pulled in more than 89,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.