Linn Lowes Powers Through Lower Body Workout In Pink Sports Bra And Gray Shorts

Linn Lowes focused on training her lower body in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. In the shared post, the fitness trainer showed off her chiseled figure in a pink sports bra and gray shorts. She started her circuit with a series of frog hypers. For this exercise, the blond powerhouse lay face-down on a chair with her knees raised and her feet together. Then she lowered her legs and lifted them, pausing at the top of the exercise before she moved on to the next repetition.

In the second clip, she moved on to doing incline side lunges. Linn placed the chair off to the side rested her foot on it, keeping her leg straight. With her toes pointing outward, she bent her opposite leg while holding her arms outstretched in front of her chest.

The third video saw her introduce a black resistance band to the workout for a series of bicep curls. She sat with her knees spread and wrapped the band around the legs of the chair. Then she pulled the other end upward with both hands, hinging the movement at her elbows.

Linn switched to seated high rows in the next video of the series. These were similar to the curls she completed in the previous clip but this time she pointed her elbows out to the side while pulling the band upwards.

Next, she moved on to doing incline glute bridges. For this exercise, she lay on the floor face-up and elevated one leg onto a chair, keeping her knee bent as she did so. With one end of the resistance band around her waist and the other stretched outward with her hands, Linn lowered and raised her hips.

Abduction slides followed, which required her to turn over onto her stomach. She placed a thick black resistance band around her knees and positioned towels beneath her toes. Then she spread her legs and close them.

Linn sat back down on her chair for the final video of the series. She placed a dumbell over her feet, and then extended her legs, raising the weight as she did so.

The post has been liked close to 45,000 times and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, Linn received lots of praise for the workout demonstration.

“You’re so creative with your workouts!” one person wrote.

And a second commenter helped her to remember the number of home workouts that she has uploaded so far.

“This one is #21,” they wrote before adding two laughing emoji to their comment. “Still follow your workout posts every day.”

A third commenter expressed a concern about the thin resistance band that Linn used during the video series.

“I don’t trust these bands,” they wrote. “I’m so afraid it will break and slap on my eye or something.”

“They won’t, unless there’s a cut in them. Always check before a workout,” Linn replied.