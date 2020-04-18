CJ Sparxx Celebrates Sobriety In Navy Blue Lingerie: ‘My Life Only Gets Better Every Day’

CJ Sparxx took to her Instagram account on Friday to show off yet another sexy snapshot of herself. However, the model also had a big milestone to celebrate as she revealed to her followers that she has been clean and sober for an entire year.

In the racy post, CJ stunned as she rocked a navy blue lace lingerie set. The bra boasted thin straps and a steamy cutout in the middle. The garment flaunted her toned arms and shoulders while also exposing her colossal cleavage.

The matching panties rested high on her curvy hips while showing off her tiny waist and lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the look with a dainty chain around her neck and bracelets on her wrist.

CJ wore her shoulder-length brown hair in a deep side part and styled in voluminous waves that fell over her shoulders.

She also rocked a natural makeup look in the shot. The application consisted of thick lashes and brown eyeliner. She added smoky eye shadow and darkened brows to define her eyes a bit more. She included pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter her on face. She finished off the look with light pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Many of CJ’s 820,000-plus followers showed their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 27,000 times. Admirers also flooded the comments section with over 700 messages.

“Congratulations! It’s hard work and a struggle every day, you keep up the good work!” one follower wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful woman and very sexy lady absolutely gorgeous and well done and it’s not easy to do certain things in life but one step at a time and anything can be achieved,” remarked another.

“Congratulations on your 1 year anniversary of sobriety. Keep up the good work and stay strong!” a third comment read.

“Congratulations babe so proud of you and happy for you,” a fourth social media user said.

CJ doesn’t appear to be shy about opening up to her followers in her online posts. She’s often seen showing off a lot of skin in outfits such as skimpy lingerie, racy bathing suits, and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, CJ recently dropped the jaws of her fans when she posed in a blue crop top and a pair of white bikini bottoms at the beach. That posted has racked up more than 16,000 likes and nearly 400 comments to date.