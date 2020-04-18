Niece Waidhofer Channels Yennefer From ‘The Witcher’ In Sexy Cosplay That Exposes Her Cleavage

Niece Waidhofer channeled her inner sorceress late Friday night by sharing a photo of herself on Instagram dressed as the character Yennefer from The Witcher franchise. She went all out for her cosplay, decorating her room with themed props.

She creatively used a cardboard cutout of Danny Devito wearing a blond wig and a Witcher medallion to play her Geralt.

In the pic, Niece wore a black off-the-shoulder dress with a plunging neckline. She showcased the curves of her breasts and intense cleavage, along with her shapely shoulders and her slender thighs. She also wore a corset with a black buckle across it.

The model accessorized her costume with thigh-high boots, lacy black tights, brown leather gloves, and a choker with a mystical-looking pendant.

To pay homage to The Witcher‘s medieval period, Niece placed a carved horn cup characterized with silver trim on the table beside her. It accompanied a tall antique candlestick.

Fans of the franchise will understand the significance of the unicorn toy in the photo.

Niece joked about its addition to her pic in her caption, adding that people who had no idea what it meant were probably “too busy having sex with women in real life to have played this video game.”

She teased that if they hadn’t played the game, then they have never had sex on a unicorn.

“So who’s the real winner here,” she added.

Niece appeared to use a realistic-looking backdrop for the photo that showed a fireplace and a stone wall. She changed her geotag to Kaer Morhen, which is an important location in the game.

The themed pic proved extremely popular with her loyal fan base. Over 54,400 people liked the Instagram share within six hours of it going live. Dozens of social media users commented on the post to praise Niece on her creativity and her hilarious usage of the Devito cutout.

“Toss a coin to your e-thot, o valley of plenty,” joked one fan, riffing on the “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” song originated from the Netflix series.

“Best Yen cosplay I’ve seen!” praised a second person.

“Danny Devito and a unicorn… the perfect picture doesnt exi……” commented a third user.

“You would’ve made a far better Yennefer,” gushed a fourth admirer, inserting a unicorn emoji to their remark.

Niece seems to be spending a lot of time cosplaying while in quarantine. A few days ago, she shared a sexy snap of herself wearing a provocative Pokémon-inspired cosplay. She dressed as the antagonist Jessie from Team Rocket.